B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 545 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.