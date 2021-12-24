B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 93 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.03. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

