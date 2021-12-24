Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,183 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

