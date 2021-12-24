Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

