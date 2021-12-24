Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

