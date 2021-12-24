Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $320.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.38 and a 200-day moving average of $301.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

