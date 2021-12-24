Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

