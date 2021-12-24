Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $243.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.