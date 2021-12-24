Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

