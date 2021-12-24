Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $143,126.10 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 11,891,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,310. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

