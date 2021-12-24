Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.71. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

