Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 475,526 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $77,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

