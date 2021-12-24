Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $73,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.