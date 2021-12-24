Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

IYC stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

