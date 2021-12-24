Bank of America Corp DE Has $88.99 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seagen were worth $88,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

