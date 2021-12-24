Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $160.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $154.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMO. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

