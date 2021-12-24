Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$160.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$154.00.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

TSE BMO opened at C$135.58 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$94.90 and a 1-year high of C$141.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$135.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.17. The firm has a market cap of C$87.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

