Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.42. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,319 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

