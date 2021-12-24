BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $47.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

