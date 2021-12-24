Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,433 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 553.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter valued at $436,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.