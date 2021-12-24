Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,710 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

