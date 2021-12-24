Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PALL stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $280.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.60.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.