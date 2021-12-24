Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WestRock were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

