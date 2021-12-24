Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $245,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

