Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 250 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 240 ($3.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.16) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 187.88 ($2.48) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £31.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.71.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,039.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

