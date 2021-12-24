Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Barrick Gold for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. It is expected to gain from progress in key growth projects that are likely to contribute to production. The company’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns leveraging on solid cash flows. Moreover, Barrick’s merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upsides. However, it faces headwinds from lower production in 2021. Higher expected costs might also dent margins. Expected fall in gold demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also a headwind. The recent weakness in gold prices on hopes of an economic recovery due to the rollout of vaccines is another concern.”

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,342 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.