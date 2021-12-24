Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 308 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -270.71, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

