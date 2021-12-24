Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

