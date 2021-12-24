Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $660,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

