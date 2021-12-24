Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 682,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.14.

