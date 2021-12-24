Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

