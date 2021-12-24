Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.