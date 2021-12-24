Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$3.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.86.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

