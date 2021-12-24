Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,856. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.