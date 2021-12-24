Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $119.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

