Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,608 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

