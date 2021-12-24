Beaumont Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,115 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 791,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after buying an additional 140,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 1,511,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

