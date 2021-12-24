Bender Robert & Associates Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $266.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.