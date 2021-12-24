Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $167.06 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

