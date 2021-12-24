Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

