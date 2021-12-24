Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $232.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.