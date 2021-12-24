Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

