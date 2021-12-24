Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

