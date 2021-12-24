Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 148,478 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

