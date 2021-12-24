Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

