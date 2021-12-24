Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

