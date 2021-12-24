Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $132.81 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

