Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

