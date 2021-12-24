Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

