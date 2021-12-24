Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

